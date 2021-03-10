Odisha logs 69 new COVID-19 cases, targets 1 lakh vaccination daily

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,929 on Wednesday as 69 more people tested positive for the infection while the state government set a target of inoculating one lakh senior citizens daily, a health department official said.

The state during the day also registered recovery of 72 patients taking the number of cured persons to 3,35,322, which is 99.22 per cent of the caseload.

The state's caseload fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is 3.96 per cent.

Of the new positive cases, 41 were reported from quarantine centres and 28 detected during contact tracing.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 14, followed by Cuttack (11) and Mayurbhanj (8).

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,917 as no new fatality has been reported in the last eight days, he said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the state, the official said.

Odisha now has 637 active COVID-19 cases which is 0.18 per cent of the caseload.

The state has conducted over 85.35 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 23,425 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.96 per cent, he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra in a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners told them to accelerate the pace of vaccination of elderly persons in all districts and urban areas.

The officials were asked to take steps to enhance the pace of vaccination so that one lakh elderly persons can be vaccinated per day, the letter said.

Mohapatra also directed the officials to activate private hospitals as Covid Vaccination Centres.

The second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 was launched across the country on March 1, 2021 for persons above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years of age with co- morbidities.

During the first phase of vaccination, healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated.

