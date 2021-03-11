Left Menu

U.S. encountered more than 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in Feb

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:05 IST
U.S. border agents encountered 100,441 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, Troy Miller, the senior official performing duties as the commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said on Wednesday, confirming the highest monthly total since a major border surge in mid-2019.

Miller said more than 19,000 of those encounters were families, close to 9,500 were unaccompanied minors and the remainder adults. Border officials said they also count repeat crossers in their numbers.

