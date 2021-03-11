Left Menu

Spain's Zendal interested in producing Sputnik V vaccine, government says

Mourino, who is also Russia's honorary consul general in Galicia, said Zendal was one of the potential Sputnik V producers in Spain but declined to confirm or deny if there were talks with the company, citing confidentiality. He said negotiations to find a Spanish producer were advancing "at a good rhythm and will probably lead to (signing) a contract".

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:03 IST
Spain's Zendal interested in producing Sputnik V vaccine, government says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zendal wrote to Spain's industry minister declaring its interest in producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country, an industry ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Spain's health ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Sputnik V after Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Zendal's letter to Industry Minister Reyes Maroto was forwarded to the health ministry, the spokeswoman told Reuters. The French industry ministry had said on Tuesday no company in France had signed such a contract, appearing to contradict the head of RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally and announced the deals earlier in the day.

The Russian Embassy in Madrid tweeted late on Tuesday that Spanish company IberAtlantic was negotiating a potential deal with RDIF and Zendal to produce Sputnik V at the latter's laboratory in the northwestern region of Galicia. Zendal did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter sent to the Industry Minister.

But asked earlier on Wednesday about a potential interest on producing the Russian vaccine, a Zendal spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny the talks, saying the company had received several proposals regarding vaccines but that they remain confidential until negotiations are concluded. Zendal said last year it would handle production in the European Union of the antigen of U.S. firm Novavax's coronavirus vaccine project.

IberAtlantic, an international investments advisory company also based in Galicia and with business ties with Russia, is acting as local partner in Spain for RDIF, its chief executive Pedro Mourino told Reuters. Mourino, who is also Russia's honorary consul general in Galicia, said Zendal was one of the potential Sputnik V producers in Spain but declined to confirm or deny if there were talks with the company, citing confidentiality.

He said negotiations to find a Spanish producer were advancing "at a good rhythm and will probably lead to (signing) a contract". The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began reviewing Sputnik V for possible approval last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

WRAPUP 3-Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout

Credit Suisse faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of 10 billion worth of funds linked to British financial services firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank has hired external firms t...

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world. Were going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but were then g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021