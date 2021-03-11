Health News Roundup: EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses; Antibiotics may have been overused in COVID-19 patients: U.S. study and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

Advertisement

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated. The Austrian national health authority suspended the use of a batch of the vaccine after a person who was vaccinated was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and later died, and another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism.

Explainer: Activists, drug groups split over suspending COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization (WTO) council is meeting this week to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity. The idea seems simple, but some experts say it's not so clear cut. Below we lay out the reasons.

North America sees drop in COVID-19 cases, Brazil surge worrying, says PAHO

New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in North America, but in Latin America infections are still rising, particularly in Brazil where a resurgence has caused record daily deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. "We are concerned about the situation in Brazil. It provides a sober reminder of the threat of resurgence: areas hit hard by the virus in the past are still vulnerable to infection today," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

Antibiotics may have been overused in COVID-19 patients: U.S. study

A majority of COVID-19 patients that were admitted to U.S. hospitals during the first few months of the pandemic were prescribed antibiotics even before a bacterial infection had been confirmed, a study showed on Wednesday. The study by Pew Charitable Trusts suggests that such drugs were over-prescribed between February through July 2020, as doctors rushed to treat COVID-19 patients when treatment options were sparse.

Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official

Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo's state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Doria's comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

U.S. administers 95.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 95,721,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 127,869,155 doses as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

Alaska opens vaccine resident age 16 and up as more U.S. states reopen

Alaska, one of the most successful U.S. states in inoculating its residents, has become the first to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 or older, eliminating eligibility requirements for people who work or live there. Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, announced the new rules on Tuesday for his state of about 730,000 people. More than one quarter of Alaskans have received least one vaccine shot, second only to New Mexico, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. to build COVID-19 vaccine supply with 100 million additional doses of J&J shot

The United States plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine with an additional 100 million doses, the White House said on Wednesday, building up supply in a bid to inoculate the full country soon. President Joe Biden will direct the Department of Health and Human Services to secure the additional supply, a move the company indicated had not yet happened.

England's $32 billion COVID test and trace not making big difference, lawmakers say

England's $32 billion test and trace system has not made a significant impact on the COVID-19 pandemic and failed its key goals despite its "unimaginable" cost, a British parliamentary committee said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year promised a world beating test and trace system as part of the route out of the pandemic.

Pollen level in air linked to COVID-19 rates; robust vaccine responses seen during pregnancy, lactation

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Pollen levels linked to COVID-19 rates

(With inputs from agencies.)