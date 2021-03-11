Left Menu

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Guatemala said it is expecting 81,600 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Thursday, which it purchased through the global COVAX facility, led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote equitable access to the vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 03:03 IST
Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Guatemala said it is expecting 81,600 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Thursday, which it purchased through the global COVAX facility, led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote equitable access to the vaccine. Guatemala's government said in a statement it had requested a total of 6.74 million doses from COVAX.

That adds to 5,000 vaccine doses donated to Guatemala by Israel and another 200,000 doses donated by India, it added. Separately, PAHO, the WHO's regional office for the Americas, said Honduras will on Saturday receive its first 48,000 donated vaccine doses through COVAX.

It is the initial shipment of an expected 139,200 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine expected to arrive in the country in the coming weeks from COVAX. Honduras in February also received a donation of 5,000 vaccine doses from Israel.

The Central American country is eligible to receive vaccine donations from COVAX to cover 20% of its population, or about 2 million people. COVAX agreed to increase the amount of doses sent in March after Honduras requested priority, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes last year.

"PAHO and the World Health Organization ratifies its commitment to Honduras to achieve equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19," PAHO representative Piedad Huerta said on government television. Honduras is scheduled to receive 424,800 doses between March and May, Huerta said.

PAHO has placed orders with the Serum Institute of India for 135,000 doses for Nicaragua, the organization's director, Carissa Etienne, told a news conference on Wednesday. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter that the country would receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via COVAX on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

WRAPUP 3-Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout

Credit Suisse faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of 10 billion worth of funds linked to British financial services firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank has hired external firms t...

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world. Were going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but were then g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021