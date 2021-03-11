Brazil registers new daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has registered a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The country recorded 79,876 new COVID cases, with more than 11.2 million total cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to the official Health Ministry tally.

