CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020 -Politico

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported https://politi.co/3cjawxv on Wednesday.

Over three million people died in the U.S. in 2020, Politico said, adding COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

