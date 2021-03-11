Left Menu

CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020 -Politico

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 05:57 IST
CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020 -Politico

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported https://politi.co/3cjawxv on Wednesday.

Over three million people died in the U.S. in 2020, Politico said, adding COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the Nation...

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

Brazil has topped 2,000 daily deaths by COVID-19 for the first time, as the countrys second wave of the coronavirus continues to grow amid a collapse of the health system in several mid-sized cities. The Brazilian health ministry said 2,286...

Olympics-U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summers Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Wednesday.We are more op...

Hong Kong activist welcome to campaign in Australia, says head of government intelligence committee

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui is welcome to campaign on political issues in Australia and his arrival was not a matter for China, the chair of the Australian parliaments intelligence committee said on Thursday. In the first comme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021