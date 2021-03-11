Left Menu

Olympics-U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Wednesday. "We are more optimistic than ever in hoping Team USA athletes will be readily and easily vaccinated well before the Games and, for some, likely even before their trials," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland told reporters on a call following a board meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:02 IST
Olympics-U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Wednesday.

"We are more optimistic than ever in hoping Team USA athletes will be readily and easily vaccinated well before the Games and, for some, likely even before their trials," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland told reporters on a call following a board meeting. "It's great news and we're feeling quite positive about the progress we're seeing in the United States around vaccines."

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 128 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been distributed in the United States and nearly 96 million shots administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Athletes may be able to get vaccinated in their local communities as early as May, which would provide the easiest logistical pathway for inoculation, Hirshland said.

The USOPC will not require athletes to be vaccinated in order to compete at the Olympics, but is confident most will choose to do so. "I absolutely expect there will be Team USA athletes who do not choose to take a vaccine and we will respect that right," Hirshland said.

"That said, we expect the vast majority of athletes to elect to take the vaccine." The Tokyo Games, which were pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23.

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the Nation...

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

Brazil has topped 2,000 daily deaths by COVID-19 for the first time, as the countrys second wave of the coronavirus continues to grow amid a collapse of the health system in several mid-sized cities. The Brazilian health ministry said 2,286...

Olympics-U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summers Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Wednesday.We are more op...

Hong Kong activist welcome to campaign in Australia, says head of government intelligence committee

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui is welcome to campaign on political issues in Australia and his arrival was not a matter for China, the chair of the Australian parliaments intelligence committee said on Thursday. In the first comme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021