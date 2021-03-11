Left Menu

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 16 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:10 IST
China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

