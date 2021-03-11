Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:45 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while two more patients recovered from the disease during the period, a health department official said on Thursday.

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago remained at 5,028, he said.

The Union Territory now has six active cases, and 4,960 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll stood at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported on Wednesday, the official said.

Altogether, 10,474 health and frontline workers have been inoculated, while 1,416 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots so far, he said.

Despite an inflow of tourists into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the overall coronavirus situation is under control in the archipelago, the official said.

The local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

A total of 2,85,087 sample tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far in the Union Territory, and the positivity rate stands at 1.76 percent.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

The tourism industry, which was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has started witnessing a steady inflow of travelers into the archipelago as all the major tourist destinations in the islands have been opened, the official said.

The islands remained coronavirus-free till the first week of June last year. The first case in the Union Territory was detected on June 10, 2020.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its first COVID- 19 death on July 27 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolati...

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations

Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15.The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS in a statement posted o...

Two teams from India working on solutions for countering deepfakes reach 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup finals

Tech giant Microsofton Wednesday said two teams from India -- that have worked on cybersecurity solution to counter deepfakes and assistive technology for people with a low vision -- will represent the country at the global finals of the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021