Health News Roundup: Debate over COVID-19 shot patents; Brazil surge worrying, says PAHO and more

Explainer: Activists, drug groups split over suspending COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization (WTO) council is meeting this week to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity. The idea seems simple, but some experts say it's not so clear-cut. Below we lay out the reasons.

Vir, GSK plan to seek emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody therapy

Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK said on Wednesday they planned to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed 85% reduction in hospitalization and deaths among patients. An independent panel recommended stopping further enrolment for the late-stage trial due to evidence of "profound efficacy" of the therapy, Vir and GSK said in a joint statement.

North America sees drop in COVID-19 cases, Brazil surge worrying, says PAHO

New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in North America, but in Latin America infections are still rising, particularly in Brazil where a resurgence has caused record daily deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. "We are concerned about the situation in Brazil. It provides a sober reminder of the threat of resurgence: areas hit hard by the virus in the past are still vulnerable to infection today," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

Antibiotics may have been overused in COVID-19 patients: U.S. study

A majority of COVID-19 patients that were admitted to U.S. hospitals during the first few months of the pandemic were prescribed antibiotics even before a bacterial infection had been confirmed, a study showed on Wednesday. The study by Pew Charitable Trusts suggests that such drugs were over-prescribed between February through July 2020, as doctors rushed to treat COVID-19 patients when treatment options were sparse.

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

The U.S. government will first give Americans COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after earlier announcing plans to procure an additional 100 million doses. "We're going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try to help the rest of the world," Biden told reporters following an earlier announcement to secure more vaccines with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

Emirates tells staff to get vaccinated or pay for regular COVID-19 tests

Dubai's Emirates has told employees to take a free coronavirus vaccine or pay for tests to prove they are not infected with the deadly disease, cautioning that an unvaccinated workforce could create operational issues. In an internal email, seen by Reuters, the airline told cabin crew that starting March 15, those not vaccinated must pay for a test valid for seven days to the start of flight or standby duty.

CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020: Politico

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported https://politi.co/3cjawxv on Wednesday, citing sources.

Over 3 million people died in the United States in 2020, Politico said, adding COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

Moderna starts dosing in COVID-19 booster vaccine study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday the first participants have been dosed in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates.

Alaska opens vaccine to residents age 16 and up as more U.S. states reopen

Alaska, one of the most successful U.S. states in inoculating its residents, has become the first to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 or older, eliminating most eligibility requirements for people who work or live there. Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, announced the new rules on Tuesday for his state of about 730,000 people. More than one-quarter of Alaskans have received at least one vaccine shot, second only to New Mexico, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden prepares for 'challenges' with extra 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed his administration to procure 100 million more doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to boost U.S. supply in the event of "unexpected challenges" in the pandemic. The White House order comes as it seeks to speed up the process of inoculating people to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 528,000 people in the United States alone.

