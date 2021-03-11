Left Menu

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:46 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolation for the next few days.

''I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19,'' Chadha, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson, tweeted. ''My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested and take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, preventing further spread of the virus,'' he said on Twitter.

