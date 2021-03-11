Left Menu

UPDATE 1-South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over

The country has been rolling out the vaccine since the last week of February, beginning with the elderly and health workers, but had excluded more than 370,000 over-65s in nursing homes citing a lack of clinical trial data on the age group. Real-world data from Britain has now shown AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccines are both more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations in over-80s after one shot.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:01 IST
UPDATE 1-South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Korea will extend vaccination for people aged 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to ramp up its immunization drive, Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun told a government meeting on Thursday. The country has been rolling out the vaccine since the last week of February, beginning with the elderly and health workers, but had excluded more than 370,000 over-65s in nursing homes citing a lack of clinical trial data on the age group.

Real-world data from Britain has now shown AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccines are both more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations in over-80s after one shot. "Vaccination had been postponed to those aged 65 and over due to lack of evidence to determine the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but recently, data to prove its efficacy for the elderly has been released in the UK," Chung said.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for an additional 7 million doses would be rolled out from the last week of May, he added. Health authorities adjusted the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 10 weeks from the current eight in line with World Health Organization recommendations, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a statement.

The KDCA said 500,635 people had received the first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of Wednesday. South Korea reported 465 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 94,198 infections, with 1,652 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police register case over attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian: Officials.

Police register case over attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian Officials....

Chinese smartphone company Vivo back as IPL title sponsor

Chinese smartphone company Vivois back as the title sponsor of the Indian Premium League cricket tournament, almost a year after the sponsorship deal with the BCCI was suspended amid the India-China border standoff.The company, which compet...

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam

A CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam on Thursday morning. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was mentally disturbed died by shooting himself in the ...

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and in order to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021