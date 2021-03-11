India's drug regulator panel eases use condition for home-grown vaccine

India's drug regulator panel eases use condition for home-grown vaccineReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:35 IST
An expert panel of India's drug regulator has recommended relaxing norms for the use of a government-backed coronavirus vaccine after it was found to be highly effective in a late-stage trial, the regulator said on its website on Thursday.
"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for the omission of the condition of the use of the vaccine in clinical trial mode," the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization said. "However, the vaccine should be continued to be used under restricted use in emergency situation condition."
Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed an 81% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India, it said last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Biotech's
- Standard Control Organization
- Central Drugs
- India
ALSO READ
After PM Modi, Jaishankar receives first jab of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'
Bharat Biotech's corona vaccine 81% effective
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 81 pc efficient in Phase 3 trials
BRIEF-Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Interim Clinical Efficacy Of 81%
Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot 81% effective, Indian firm's interim data shows