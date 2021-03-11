Left Menu

India's drug regulator panel eases use condition for home-grown vaccine

Updated: 11-03-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:35 IST
India's drug regulator panel eases use condition for home-grown vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An expert panel of India's drug regulator has recommended relaxing norms for the use of a government-backed coronavirus vaccine after it was found to be highly effective in a late-stage trial, the regulator said on its website on Thursday.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for the omission of the condition of the use of the vaccine in clinical trial mode," the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization said. "However, the vaccine should be continued to be used under restricted use in emergency situation condition."

Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed an 81% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India, it said last week.

