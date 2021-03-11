Ukraine COVID-19 hospitalisations jump to record high

A record-high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, health ministry data show on Wednesday. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook 4,250 people were hospitalized in the past day, almost 22% more than the previous record of 3,486 people registered on March 3.

The number of hospitalizations did not exceed 2,000 during the peak of the pandemic in late 2020 but began to rise in late winter during the second wave of infections. Stepanov said 9,084 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours with 262 deaths. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,425,522 coronavirus cases and 27,685 deaths so far.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)