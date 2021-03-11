Left Menu

Rela Hospital Launches South Chennai Dialysis Support Group

Mohamed Rela announced the launch of South Chennai Dialysis Support Group, a Health Equity Initiative, focused on addressing access to information, care, and support for diverse families living with kidney diseases. This initiative is to connect and support people who have undergone a Kidney transplant, Dialysis patient, and also to create awareness among the public about Dialysis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy CRRT, and other treatments incidental to Kidney diseases.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:08 IST
Rela Hospital Launches South Chennai Dialysis Support Group
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Business Wire India Today, Rela Hospital and Prof. Mohamed Rela announced the launch of South Chennai Dialysis Support Group, a Health Equity Initiative, focused on addressing access to information, care, and support for diverse families living with kidney diseases.

This initiative is to connect and support people who have undergone a Kidney transplant, Dialysis patient, and also to create awareness among the public about Dialysis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), and other treatments incidental to Kidney diseases. This group renders support through regular meetings and campaigns which will be taken across hospitals in the future. South Chennai Dialysis Support Group will have a steering committee of Doctors from different specialties ranging from Nephrologist to urologists to renal transplants who are experts in kidney disease research and care to guide this Health Equity Initiative.

Rela Hospital is proud to launch South Chennai Dialysis Support Group. Going beyond treatments, they believe that support groups for patients dealing with kidney disease are an important need. In addition to providing medical knowledge through their experts, they are enabling patient-to-patient collaboration and exchange of information. Spread the word! It's a space for people with kidney conditions to feel connected informed and empowered.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Rela said, "What makes this initiative different is our focus on creating action-oriented, meaningful, and measurable change for the dialysis community in the near-term. We want to put interventions in place to reach people before they show up in the emergency room with kidney failure." Patients Mr. Rudhran who is successfully undergoing Dialysis for 8 years and Mr. Shanmugam for 1.5 Years, shared their experience on Dialysis and how they underwent the stages of treatment under the guidance of well know Kidney transplant experts which was very helpful for the other patients/participants who participated in the launch. This launch was attended by Dr. Jagdish - Consultant Nephrology, Dr. Suresh Radhakrishnan - Senior Consultant Urology and Dr. Gomathy Narasimhan, Liver and Renal Transplantation surgeon where they spoke about "Need for Support Groups" and its importance, the South Chennai Dialysis Support Group is formed to create awareness about transplantation, Dialysis among the public on safeguarding their Kidney and to connect people with same disorders which may create a self-confidence amidst themself.

This initiative also focuses on this year's theme "Living well with Kidney diseases."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rela Hospital launches South Chennai Dialysis Support Group

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, March 11 ANIBusinessWire India Today, Rela Hospital and Prof. Mohamed Rela announced the launch of South Chennai Dialysis Support Group, a Health Equity Initiative, focused on addressing access of information, care...

BJP leaders visit hospital where Mamata is admitted

A delegation of BJP leaders on Thursday visited the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is undergoing treatment.Former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy and state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, ...

Philippines reports largest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months

The Philippines health ministry on Thursday recorded 3,749 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in cases in nearly six months, and 63 additional deaths.In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased t...

Chennithala accuses Ker CM Vijayan of violating poll code

Eds Upgrading Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 11 PTI Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has approached the Election Commission against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in his press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021