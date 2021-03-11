Dhankhar gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Dhankhar gets first jab of COVID vaccinePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:13 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning, officials of the Health Department said.
The governor and the first lady were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore, they said.
''The governor and his wife were administered the COVID-19 vaccine around 11.30 am at Command Hospital. Both are absolutely fine,'' a senior health official said.
Dhankhar thanked the doctors, nurses and health workers at Command Hospital after being inoculated.
Till Wednesday, 19.87 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
