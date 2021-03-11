Belarus reports first cases of British coronavirus variant - ministry

Belarus reports first cases of British coronavirus variant - ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:27 IST
The Belarusian health ministry said on Thursday it had registered several cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain in passengers travelling from Poland, Ukraine and Egypt.
The variant was also found in people who were infected in Belarus, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
