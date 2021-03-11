Philippines reports largest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months

Philippines reports largest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six monthsReuters | Manila | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:34 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday recorded 3,749 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in cases in nearly six months, and 63 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 607,048 while confirmed deaths reached 12,608. Authorities have warned the public not to be complacent and practice physical distancing to avoid the spread of the virus accelerating further.
