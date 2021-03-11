Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hours

Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hoursReuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:00 IST
Hungary reported a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections and 172 deaths on Thursday.
There were 8,329 coronavirus patients in the hospital, 911 of them needing a ventilator, putting a strain on the healthcare system, the government said on its website.
Hungary has been hit by a third wave of the pandemic, with infections surging since the second half of February.
Also Read: EU court urged to rule against Hungary's asylum policy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary