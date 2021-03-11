Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hours

Hungary reported a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections and 172 deaths on Thursday.

There were 8,329 coronavirus patients in the hospital, 911 of them needing a ventilator, putting a strain on the healthcare system, the government said on its website.

Hungary has been hit by a third wave of the pandemic, with infections surging since the second half of February.

