Left Menu

Mobile courts target Nigeria's COVID-19 rule-breakers

Eagle Square in Nigeria's capital Abuja usually hosts concerts, rallies, and even presidential inaugurations but since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become home to a mobile court where those who break rules aimed at containing the virus are prosecuted. Small groups of men reluctantly file inside the square, which is surrounded by stadium seats, to receive fines from a judge of 2,000 nairas ($5.25) or more for offences such as not wearing masks, failing to social distance, or being in a gathering over 50 people.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:00 IST
Mobile courts target Nigeria's COVID-19 rule-breakers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eagle Square in Nigeria's capital Abuja usually hosts concerts, rallies, and even presidential inaugurations but since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become home to a mobile court where those who break rules aimed at containing the virus are prosecuted.

Small groups of men reluctantly file inside the square, which is surrounded by stadium seats, to receive fines from a judge of 2,000 nairas ($5.25) or more for offenses such as not wearing masks, failing to social distance, or being in a gathering over 50 people. They are lucky; a law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January allows jail terms of up to six months for rulebreaking.

"The court has its discretion," said prosecutor Udeme Umana, adding that it did not want to send anyone to prison. Other Nigerian states, including southeastern Anambra and western Kwara state, have also trialled mobile courts, where the accused are brought by police to courts that are dismantled daily and can move to different locations.

Enforcers face a daunting task - few in Nigeria's markets, shops, or on public transport wear masks, and those that do often wear them below their nose or mouth. Even some police at the many Abuja road checkpoints are without masks. Rights groups have warned that arbitrary enforcement of these rules could lead to human rights abuses.

But authorities say letting up on the rules could allow infections to soar, even as Nigeria rolls out vaccinations. Nigeria has had 159,252 confirmed cases and 1,988 deaths from the virus. Attah Ikharo, a member of Abuja's enforcement team, said their work increased compliance.

A patrol picked up Martin Ukaa, among the 30 men and women prosecuted at Eagle Square that day, as he waited outside, maskless, for a job interview. He said he had no idea there were mobile courts, but would be more careful after the stinging fine. "I don't really feel bad because I know I am paying for my sins," Ukaa said. ($1 = 380.5500 naira)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig shift hunt to domestic trophies after European exit

Disappointment among RB Leipzig players over their Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Liverpool is unlikely to linger long, with the club having now set its sights firmly on domestic trophies. Leipzig, in second place in the ...

16 injured as tribal groups clash over offensive TikTok videos in Pakistan

At least 16 people have been seriously injured in Pakistans Sindh province after two tribal groups clashed over offensive TikTok videos, police said on Thursday.The fight broke out on Wednesday after the two groups in the Mirpur Sakro area ...

Odisha CM expresses concern over Mamata's health, prays for speedy recovery

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed concern over the health condition of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata following an alleged attack on her.Banerjee sus...

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021