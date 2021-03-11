Left Menu

PM Modi's mother receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. "Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister had taken his first dose of the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on March 1. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi had tweeted.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. As many as 2,52,89,693 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. (ANI)

