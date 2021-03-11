Left Menu

Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hours

Hungary reported a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections on Thursday in a worsening third wave of the pandemic, with tighter lockdown measures and a vaccination campaign not yet sufficient to reverse a dismal trend. Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures on Monday to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections and has accelerated its vaccination campaign using Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik-V.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:46 IST
Hungary reports record 8,312 coronavirus infections in 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hungary reported a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections on Thursday in a worsening third wave of the pandemic, with tighter lockdown measures and a vaccination campaign not yet sufficient to reverse a dismal trend.

Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures on Monday to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections and has accelerated its vaccination campaign using Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik-V. The country had given the first dose of a vaccine to 1.149 million people as of Thursday, the government said on its website. However, Hungary has still administered only 65.3% of a total of more than 2 million vaccines received, according to the EU's COVID-19 vaccine tracker website.

There were 8,329 coronavirus patients in the hospital on Thursday, 911 of them needing a ventilator, putting an increasing strain on the healthcare system. The number of people on ventilators has tripled in the past one month, and the surgeon general has said more and more people aged 30 to 50 were in serious condition and intensive care.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Czech PM Andrej Babis travel to Israel on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps central Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig shift hunt to domestic trophies after European exit

Disappointment among RB Leipzig players over their Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Liverpool is unlikely to linger long, with the club having now set its sights firmly on domestic trophies. Leipzig, in second place in the ...

16 injured as tribal groups clash over offensive TikTok videos in Pakistan

At least 16 people have been seriously injured in Pakistans Sindh province after two tribal groups clashed over offensive TikTok videos, police said on Thursday.The fight broke out on Wednesday after the two groups in the Mirpur Sakro area ...

Odisha CM expresses concern over Mamata's health, prays for speedy recovery

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed concern over the health condition of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata following an alleged attack on her.Banerjee sus...

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021