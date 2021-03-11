Left Menu

PM Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba gets vaccinated

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:16 IST
PM Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba gets vaccinated
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba took the coronavirus vaccine dose on Thursday.

''Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Hiraba, who is over 95 years old, lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city.

Over 17.13 lakh persons, including those over 60 years of age, have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar district collectors office, the health department of Gandhinagar municipal corporation, and Gandhinagar civil hospital authorities were not aware where Hiraba got vaccinated, adding people can also take the vaccine in private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to block social media app TikTok on court order, says telecoms regulator

Pakistan will block social media app TikTok on a court order, a spokesman for the countrys telecoms regulator said on Thursday.The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok, Pakistan Telecom Authority PTA spokesman Khurram Mehran told R...

India agrees 'significantly lower' AstraZeneca vaccine price

The Indian government has lowered the price at which it buys AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced by the Serum Institute of India SII, the federal health secretary said on Thursday. The renegotiated price is significantly lowe...

Already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that it has already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level, as envisaged by the NEP 2020. In its reply filed through Central Government Standing Counsel Anura...

Doing everything I can to be a successful captain: Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that it is a huge privilege for him to lead the team, adding that he is doing everything I can to be a successful captain. The 27-year-old was made the team captain in January 2020, just a fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021