Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK plan to seek emergency use authorisation for their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed an 85% reduction in hospitalisation and deaths among patients.

EUROPE * Denmark has temporarily stopped using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several cases of blood clots among vaccinated people.

* Poland reported 21,045 daily cases on Thursday, the highest tally since November, amid a surge in infections driven by a variant of the virus first identified in Britain. * A record high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while Hungary reported a record 8,312 new infections on Thursday in a worsening third wave of the pandemic.

AMERICAS * Alaska has become the first U.S. state to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 or older.

* A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping drive a 15% rise in deaths, Politico reported. * New COVID-19 cases continue to fall in North America, but in Latin America infections are still rising, particularly in Brazil where a resurgence has caused record daily deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines on Thursday recorded 3,749 new infections, the highest daily increase in nearly six months.

* Cambodia reported its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday amid its biggest outbreak so far. * South Korea said it will authorise the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for people aged 65 years and older.

* Hundreds of climbers are set to return to Mount Everest for the first time next month under strict conditions, as the mountain reopens after a year closed due to the pandemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Richer members of the World Trade Organization blocked a push by over 80 developing countries on Wednesday to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of vaccines for poor nations. * The pandemic is undermining nature conservation efforts, cutting park and anti-poaching patrols in more than half of Africa's protected sites, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Europe's medicines regulator has started a rolling review of data on antibodies bamlanivimab and etesemivab being developed by U.S. company Eli Lilly.

* Pfizer Inc will consider making its vaccine outside the United States and Europe only after the "pandemic supply phase" is over, it said. * Moderna Inc said the first participants have been dosed in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $311 billion in February, a record high for the month and up $76 billion from the same month last year.

