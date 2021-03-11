Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK plan to seek emergency use authorisation for their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed an 85% reduction in hospitalisation and deaths among patients. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Denmark has temporarily stopped using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several cases of blood clots among vaccinated people. * Poland reported 21,045 daily cases on Thursday, the highest tally since November, amid a surge in infections driven by a variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:08 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK plan to seek emergency use authorisation for their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed an 85% reduction in hospitalisation and deaths among patients.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Denmark has temporarily stopped using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several cases of blood clots among vaccinated people.

* Poland reported 21,045 daily cases on Thursday, the highest tally since November, amid a surge in infections driven by a variant of the virus first identified in Britain. * A record high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while Hungary reported a record 8,312 new infections on Thursday in a worsening third wave of the pandemic.

AMERICAS * Alaska has become the first U.S. state to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 or older.

* A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping drive a 15% rise in deaths, Politico reported. * New COVID-19 cases continue to fall in North America, but in Latin America infections are still rising, particularly in Brazil where a resurgence has caused record daily deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines on Thursday recorded 3,749 new infections, the highest daily increase in nearly six months.

* Cambodia reported its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday amid its biggest outbreak so far. * South Korea said it will authorise the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for people aged 65 years and older.

* Hundreds of climbers are set to return to Mount Everest for the first time next month under strict conditions, as the mountain reopens after a year closed due to the pandemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Richer members of the World Trade Organization blocked a push by over 80 developing countries on Wednesday to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of vaccines for poor nations. * The pandemic is undermining nature conservation efforts, cutting park and anti-poaching patrols in more than half of Africa's protected sites, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Europe's medicines regulator has started a rolling review of data on antibodies bamlanivimab and etesemivab being developed by U.S. company Eli Lilly.

* Pfizer Inc will consider making its vaccine outside the United States and Europe only after the "pandemic supply phase" is over, it said. * Moderna Inc said the first participants have been dosed in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $311 billion in February, a record high for the month and up $76 billion from the same month last year.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Edited by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt confirms being tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, on Thursday gave confirmation to her fans regarding being tested negative for Covid-19. The 2 States actor took to her Instagram handle and...

Olympics-China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this summers Tokyo Olympic Games and next years Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.The Tokyo Olympics, po...

Govt to supply fortified rice through ICDS, Midday Meal scheme from Apr

In a bid to ensure nutritional security, the government has decided to scale up the distribution of fortified rice and start its supply through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme from April, a senior food ministry...

Bheki Cele describes as inexcusable killing of a bystander

Police Minister Bheki Cele has described as inexcusable the killing of a bystander, who died after being allegedly shot by a policeman, as law enforcement clashed with protesting Wits University students on Wednesday.Cele made the remarks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021