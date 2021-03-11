Left Menu

Mamata's condition stable, but low sodium content in blood: Doctors

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:11 IST
Mamata's condition stable, but low sodium content in blood: Doctors
CM Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI

The health condition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable but she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood, doctors treating her said on Thursday afternoon.

She will be under strict observation for the time being, they said.

''The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg,'' a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

''The board of doctors evaluated her condition in the afternoon and have decided to conduct a further radiological investigation to exclude any pathology arising out of the post-traumatic syndrome,'' he said.

The doctors will meet again in the evening for another round of review, he added.

''The treatment continues in the same line with correction of hyponatremia. The review board will again meet in the evening,'' the doctor said.

Hyponatremia is a condition in which the concentration of sodium in the blood is abnormally low.

Banerjee, 66, will not require any surgery for the injuries, the doctor said.

Replying to a question on how long the chief minister is needed to remain at the hospital, the doctor told reporters, ''Can't give you any date, the treating doctors will decide depending on her health condition.'' Till afternoon, Banerjee underwent around eight different types of blood tests, sources at the hospital said.

The doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, they said.

''A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle. Her ECG report was fine. Her fever has subsided,'' one of the sources said.

The state government constituted a six-member medical team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an X-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at special cabin number 12.5 at the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital, following an alleged attack on her during the election campaign in Nandigram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt confirms being tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, on Thursday gave confirmation to her fans regarding being tested negative for Covid-19. The 2 States actor took to her Instagram handle and...

Olympics-China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this summers Tokyo Olympic Games and next years Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.The Tokyo Olympics, po...

Govt to supply fortified rice through ICDS, Midday Meal scheme from Apr

In a bid to ensure nutritional security, the government has decided to scale up the distribution of fortified rice and start its supply through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme from April, a senior food ministry...

Bheki Cele describes as inexcusable killing of a bystander

Police Minister Bheki Cele has described as inexcusable the killing of a bystander, who died after being allegedly shot by a policeman, as law enforcement clashed with protesting Wits University students on Wednesday.Cele made the remarks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021