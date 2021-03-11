India agrees 'significantly lower' AstraZeneca vaccine price

The Indian government has lowered the price at which it buys AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal health secretary said on Thursday. "The renegotiated price is significantly lower than 200 rupees ($2.75) per dose," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference.

The SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and markets it as COVISHIELD. ($1 = 72.6360 Indian rupees)

