India agrees 'significantly lower' AstraZeneca vaccine price

The Indian government has lowered the price at which it buys AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal health secretary said on Thursday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government has lowered the price at which it buys AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal health secretary said on Thursday. "The renegotiated price is significantly lower than 200 rupees ($2.75) per dose," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference.

The SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and markets it as COVISHIELD. ($1 = 72.6360 Indian rupees)

