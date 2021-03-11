Left Menu

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cyprus sent a number of positive samples to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) detected in January and February, with 25.7% of them found to be the British variant, the Health Ministry said. The island first reported cases of the strain, known as B.1.1.7, in early January, after tests on positive samples taken in December 2020.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:58 IST
Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than a quarter of COVID-19 cases detected in Cyprus are of a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain last autumn and may explain a recent spike, authorities on the island said on Thursday. Cyprus sent a number of positive samples to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) detected in January and February, with 25.7% of them found to be the British variant, the Health Ministry said.

The island first reported cases of the strain, known as B.1.1.7, in early January, after tests on positive samples taken in December 2020. The strain is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers reported on Wednesday in the British Medical Journal.

Cyprus's health ministry said the variant was considered about 50% more contagious than the more common COVID-19 strain. It was also likely to be fuelling a recent surge, with higher transmission among younger people noted over the past 10 days, it said. Cyprus has been reporting peaks and troughs in the COVID-19 outbreak for the past 12 months. After a relative lull, infections have been climbing for about two weeks.

The island has reported 38,065 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 235 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3.23 lakh new electricity consumers in Meghalaya in last 3 years: Minister

Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Thursday said 3.23 lakh new consumers have got electricity connection under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance governments rule in the last three years.The minister replying to a short duration dis...

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travellers

France will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.The ministry said in a statement that travellers to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Britai...

Cricket-England favourites to win T20 World Cup in India, says Kohli

Rivals are wary of Englands strength and Eoin Morgans men are the favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup this year, India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday. The teams will clash on Friday in the first of a five-match Twenty20 series in...

Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She spoke shortly after Danish health authorities anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021