Left Menu

Dutch police officer stabbed in face after curfew check

A police officer in the northern Dutch city of Groningen was stabbed in the face when he attempted to check why two young men were outside during the national coronavirus curfew, the city's police force said. The officer was taken to a hospital with a serious facial injury, police said in a tweet.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:05 IST
Dutch police officer stabbed in face after curfew check
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A police officer in the northern Dutch city of Groningen was stabbed in the face when he attempted to check why two young men were outside during the national coronavirus curfew, the city's police force said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with a serious facial injury, police said in a tweet. The two young men fled on foot after the stabbing Wednesday night. Police launched a hunt for them and appealed for witnesses. The 9 pm-to-4:30 am Dutch curfew sparked rioting when it was introduced late in January but has been largely adhered to throughout the country since then. Prime Minister Mark Rutte this week extended the measure until the end of the month when it will be reviewed again.

Coronavirus infections remained stable over the last week in the Netherlands, where more than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former LGBT+ adviser urges UK minister to 'consider position' over conversion therapy ban

Britains equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, should consider her position, a former member of the governments LGBT Advisory Panel said on Thursday after she and two others quit the body over delays in banning so-called conversion therapy. T...

European Central Bank to step up pace of stimulus programme

The European Central Bank said Thursday it will step up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months, a step aimed at halting what is regarded as a premature rise in borrowing costs in the 19 countries that use the euro.The central bank sa...

RS Deputy Chairman receives 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

By Amit Kumar Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Delhi.This is an unprecedented achievement of the scientists of India, Harivansh...

3.23 lakh new electricity consumers in Meghalaya in last 3 years: Minister

Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Thursday said 3.23 lakh new consumers have got electricity connection under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance governments rule in the last three years.The minister replying to a short duration dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021