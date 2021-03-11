Left Menu

COVID cluster at gym sends hundreds into quarantine in Hong Kong

A coronavirus outbreak at a gym popular with expatriates in Hong Kong has resulted in over 240 people being sent into quarantine, the city's government said, with positive cases spilling into the banking sector and the city's international school network.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:06 IST
COVID cluster at gym sends hundreds into quarantine in Hong Kong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A coronavirus outbreak at a gym popular with expatriates in Hong Kong has resulted in over 240 people being sent into quarantine, the city's government said, with positive cases spilling into the banking sector and the city's international school network. Hong Kong's health bureau told a briefing that a COVID-19 cluster emerged at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the trendy Sai Ying Pun district near the financial center, which had led to a spike in cases across the city.

At least nine schools have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, schools and teachers said on Thursday. A confirmed case at Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Hong Kong resulted in a whole floor of staff being sent for tests, with some put into quarantine and many asked to work from home.

The outbreak came as Hong Kong has begun gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions and after authorities permitted gyms and beauty parlors to reopen on Feb. 18 after more than two months of closures. Schools had in recent weeks also begun to resume face-to-face teaching after conducting only online classes since November last year.

Health authorities reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, with around 40 preliminary diagnoses. Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the city's Health Bureau said at least 30 of the preliminary cases were related to the gym cluster. She said some of the customers exercising there had not worn masks, increasing the risk of transmission.

Hong Kong has recorded around 11,000 total coronavirus cases, far lower than other developed cities. The city of 7.5 million people launched its vaccination program against COVID-19 in February but the roll-out has been gradual with only 130,500 receiving their first shot so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former LGBT+ adviser urges UK minister to 'consider position' over conversion therapy ban

Britains equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, should consider her position, a former member of the governments LGBT Advisory Panel said on Thursday after she and two others quit the body over delays in banning so-called conversion therapy. T...

European Central Bank to step up pace of stimulus programme

The European Central Bank said Thursday it will step up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months, a step aimed at halting what is regarded as a premature rise in borrowing costs in the 19 countries that use the euro.The central bank sa...

RS Deputy Chairman receives 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

By Amit Kumar Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Delhi.This is an unprecedented achievement of the scientists of India, Harivansh...

3.23 lakh new electricity consumers in Meghalaya in last 3 years: Minister

Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Thursday said 3.23 lakh new consumers have got electricity connection under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance governments rule in the last three years.The minister replying to a short duration dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021