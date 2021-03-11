Left Menu

Pfizer/BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. The data, collected between Jan. 17 and March 6, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease, and death. That is basically in line with the 95% efficacy Pfizer and BioNTech reported from the vaccine's late-stage clinical trial in December.

According to the analysis, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who had received the vaccine. The data, collected between Jan. 17 and March 6, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

