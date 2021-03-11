Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

New cases in Turkey hit highest level this year The daily number of new cases in Turkey rose on Wednesday to the highest level this year, Health Ministry data showed, 10 days after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:21 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Denmark suspends AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark has temporarily suspended using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of cases of blood clots forming, including a death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday. They did not say how many reports of blood clots there had been, but Austria has stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

AstraZeneca said the safety of its vaccine had been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data had confirmed the vaccine was generally well-tolerated. Europe begins rolling review of Eli Lilly antibodies

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of U.S.-based Eli Lilly's antibodies to treat COVID-19, days after saying their combination could be used in patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesemivab belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibody treatments, which mimic natural antibodies the body generates to fight infection.

This is the latest antibody treatment to earn such a review in the region and follows the European Medicines Agency's evaluation of drugs from South Korea's Celltrion and U.S.-based Regeneron. Brazil registers daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has registered a record for daily COVID-19 fatalities, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday. New infections tallied 79,876 to bring the total in the year-long pandemic to more than 11.2 million, according to the Health Ministry.

The total death toll of 270,656 is the second-highest after the United States. New cases in Turkey hit highest level this year

The daily number of new cases in Turkey rose on Wednesday to the highest level this year, Health Ministry data showed, 10 days after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic. The number of new cases stood at 14,556, the highest since the end of last year and nearly double from a month ago.

Erdogan announced a partial opening of schools, cafes and restaurants last week. Ankara also eased weekend lockdowns, after the number of new cases fell below 10,000 daily. Former U.S. presidents promote vaccine in new ads

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will star in two new public service announcements for the coronavirus vaccine alongside former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter, the Ad Council announced on Thursday. "The science is clear. These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," Bush said in one of the PSAs with Obama and Clinton, urging Americans to get vaccinated.

Noticeably absent in the vaccine PSAs are former President Donald Trump and wife Melania. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former LGBT+ adviser urges UK minister to 'consider position' over conversion therapy ban

Britains equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, should consider her position, a former member of the governments LGBT Advisory Panel said on Thursday after she and two others quit the body over delays in banning so-called conversion therapy. T...

European Central Bank to step up pace of stimulus programme

The European Central Bank said Thursday it will step up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months, a step aimed at halting what is regarded as a premature rise in borrowing costs in the 19 countries that use the euro.The central bank sa...

RS Deputy Chairman receives 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

By Amit Kumar Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Delhi.This is an unprecedented achievement of the scientists of India, Harivansh...

3.23 lakh new electricity consumers in Meghalaya in last 3 years: Minister

Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Thursday said 3.23 lakh new consumers have got electricity connection under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance governments rule in the last three years.The minister replying to a short duration dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021