COVID-19 spike continues in Delhi as 409 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours

Witnessing a continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases for the past few days, Delhi reported 409 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the medical health bulletin on Thursday. The city also reported 286 recoveries and three deaths in the said period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Witnessing a continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases for the past few days, Delhi reported 409 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the medical health bulletin on Thursday. The city also reported 286 recoveries and three deaths in the said period. The total COVID-19 cases are 6,42,439 and the total recovery count stands at 6,29,485. The death toll is at 10,934. The total number of active cases in the national capital is currently 2,020.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.91 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.70 per cent. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 370 news cases, while on March 9, 320 new COVID-19 cases were registered. On March 8, 239 cases were reported.

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Thursday morning. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 1,58,189. (ANI)

