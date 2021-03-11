Left Menu

Karna Health Minister voices concern over rise in COVID-19 case in Maha; Asks people to follow protocol

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pointing to the steep rise in coronavirus cases in neighboring Maharashtra, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday appealed to the people to follow strictly COVID-19 protocol such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

In a series of tweets, he also urged people above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

''More than 13,000 coronavirus cases have been found in the last 24 hours in neighboring Maharashtra which bothers me,'' Sudhakar tweeted.

The Minister's comments came even as Karnataka itself has seen a sharp rise in the number of active cases in the last ten days.

The active cases which stood at 5,824 on March 1 have touched 7,456 on March 10.

Appealing to the people to stay away from the crowd, the Minister emphasized wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at all the public functions and festivals considering it as a warning bell.

He also appealed to the relatives, friends, and neighbors of those eligible for vaccines to encourage them to get the shot.

The Minister also flagged concern over some private schools reopening for students of Class 1 to 6 without government approval.

He asked the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar to take strict legal action including canceling licenses of such schools.

