Left Menu

Mumbai: ACP Ramesh Nangre, praised for work in pandemic, dies

Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Ramesh Nangre of Mumbais Sakinaka division, who played a key role in enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown measures in the citys Dharavi slum that helped flatten the infection curve there, died of heart attack on Thursday, an official said.Nangre, 55, was declared dead at a private hospital in suburban Kandivali in the morning, the police official said.He is survived by his wife and three children.Nangre was posted at Dharavi police station as senior police inspector when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:19 IST
Mumbai: ACP Ramesh Nangre, praised for work in pandemic, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramesh Nangre of Mumbai's Sakinaka division, who played a key role in enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown measures in the city's Dharavi slum that helped flatten the infection curve there, died of a heart attack on Thursday, an official said.

Nangre, 55, was declared dead at a private hospital in suburban Kandivali in the morning, the police official said.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Nangre was posted at Dharavi police station as senior police inspector when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Mumbai. Dharavi, the biggest slum in the metropolis, soon became a hotspot of the outbreak.

''However, Nangre did an outstanding job in the fight against coronavirus through strict implementation of lockdown measures. In a few months, Dharavi flattened the coronavirus curve and earned praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the efforts in controlling the spread of the virus,'' the official said.

Nangre single-handedly managed the police station even as 60 personnel under him tested positive for the infection, with many of them remaining quarantined for long periods, he said.

He was recently promoted as an ACP. He had also earned praise from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for his work, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.In the Union Budget presented last month, Financ...

Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections.A highly contagiou...

Soccer-Germany departure timed to allow team to shine at Euro 2024-Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his departure after this summers European championship following 15 years in charge was timed to allow his successor to build an exciting team that could peak at the Euro 2024 tournament on home soil. Loew, w...

Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the countrys politicians were doing what they could to save it. France has spearheaded international efforts to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021