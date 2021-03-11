Mumbai: ACP Ramesh Nangre, praised for work in pandemic, dies

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramesh Nangre of Mumbai's Sakinaka division, who played a key role in enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown measures in the city's Dharavi slum that helped flatten the infection curve there, died of a heart attack on Thursday, an official said.

Nangre, 55, was declared dead at a private hospital in suburban Kandivali in the morning, the police official said.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Nangre was posted at Dharavi police station as senior police inspector when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Mumbai. Dharavi, the biggest slum in the metropolis, soon became a hotspot of the outbreak.

''However, Nangre did an outstanding job in the fight against coronavirus through strict implementation of lockdown measures. In a few months, Dharavi flattened the coronavirus curve and earned praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the efforts in controlling the spread of the virus,'' the official said.

Nangre single-handedly managed the police station even as 60 personnel under him tested positive for the infection, with many of them remaining quarantined for long periods, he said.

He was recently promoted as an ACP. He had also earned praise from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for his work, the official said.

