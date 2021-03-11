Health News Roundup: German COVID cases jump again; curbs on raw material exports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategy

German coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family doctors to start administering COVID-19 vaccines sooner to speed up the rollout. The number of new reported coronavirus cases rose by 14,356 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed, almost 2,500 more than a week ago and the biggest daily increase since Feb. 4.

U.S. curbs on raw material exports could dent new Quad alliance's vaccine push

The U.S.-backed Quad alliance aims to invest in India's pharmaceutical capacity as it looks to ramp up COVID vaccine output, but U.S. curbs on exports of key materials could hamper that effort, sources say. The Quad alliance, grouping the United States, Japan, Australia and India, wants to expand global vaccinations and in turn counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker.

Special Report: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms about U.S. drug factory

On a chilly spring morning in 2019, Amrit Mula arrived in her office at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co's factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, to find a desk drawer open that she had kept locked. Her files were missing. Mula was a top human resources officer at what was one of America's largest biotech plants. Over the years, she had been investigating employee complaints about manufacturing problems related to multiple drugs, including the company's blockbuster diabetes medication, Trulicity, according to internal company documents and email correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

Polish COVID-19 cases surge as more regional restrictions in view

Poland reported 21,045 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November, as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain. Poland has reintroduced stricter measures in the worst hit regions of the country, and harsher restrictions could be announced shortly in other areas of the country, including the Mazowsze region where the capital Warsaw is located.

Pfizer/BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease and death. That is basically in line with the 95% efficacy Pfizer and BioNTech reported from the vaccine's late-stage clinical trial in December.

Europe begins rolling review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of U.S.-based Eli Lilly's antibodies to treat COVID-19, days after saying their combination could be used in patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesemivab belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibody treatments, which mimic natural antibodies the body generates to fight infection.

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca COVID shots for two weeks after blood clot reports

Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday. The move comes after one person in Denmark who was given the AstraZeneca shot formed a blood clot and died, the Danish Health Authority said.

Thailand says Moderna to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval this month

Moderna will submit to Thailand its application for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine this month, a health official said on Thursday, as the country gets ready for its mass vaccination drive. Surachoke Tangwiwat, a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, told Reuters that in addition to Moderna, India's Bharat Biotech had started sending documents for registration of its vaccine.

India sees worst COVID-19 increase since Christmas as western state battles surge

India reported its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late December on Thursday, as the western state of Maharashtra battled a fresh wave of infections and imposed a lockdown in one of its most densely populated cities. A total of 22,854 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. It was the highest daily rise since Dec. 25, according to a Reuters tally.

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

More than a quarter of COVID-19 cases detected in Cyprus are of a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain last autumn and may explain a recent spike, authorities on the island said on Thursday. Cyprus sent a number of positive samples to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) detected in January and February, with 25.7% of them found to be the British variant, the Health Ministry said.

