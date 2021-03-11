Left Menu

RS Deputy Chairman receives 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:31 IST
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

"This is an unprecedented achievement of the scientists of India," Harivansh told ANI after taking the first dose of the vaccine. "The research that took place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is remarkable. How he turned the world's biggest crisis into an opportunity for India. India's vaccine has now reached 60 million population of different countries, including Europe to Africa and other neighbouring countries," he added.

The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha further urged eligible people to get themselves vaccinated. "There is no harm and there are no side-effects," he said. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. The country is aiming to vaccinate 30 crore people against COVID-19 by July so as to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

