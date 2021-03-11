Left Menu

Sweden registers 5,300 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:36 IST
Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,300 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 23 new deaths, taking the total to 13,111. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

