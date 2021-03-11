Norway suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Norway suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rolloutReuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:43 IST
Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark.
"This is a cautionary decision," Geir Bukholm, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
