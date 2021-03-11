Left Menu

Norway suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:43 IST
Norway suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark.

"This is a cautionary decision," Geir Bukholm, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...

Delhi L-G asks chief secy to form panel for implementation of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' events

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to constitute a state-level committee to plan and oversee smooth implementation of programmes to be held under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.In the Union Budget presented last month, Financ...

Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections.A highly contagiou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021