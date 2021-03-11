Poland to reintroduce curbs in more regions as COVID cases surge

Poland will reintroduce restrictions in two more regions suffering from the highest coronavirus infection rates, including the one where the capital Warsaw is located, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday. Starting from Monday, the Mazowieckie region in central Poland and Lubuskie in the west will have to close hotels, cinemas, swimming pools and shopping malls while children in the first three school grades will partly switch to online learning.

The government has recently imposed similar curbs in the northern and northeast. Poland reported 21,045 coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest daily tally since November.

