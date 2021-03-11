Left Menu

Eight out of top 10 districts with active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Speaking in the media briefing, Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog stated, “Covaxin is now allowed for restricted use in an emergency situation in the public interest”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:04 IST
Eight out of top 10 districts with active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Informing about the COVID-19 vaccination scenario in the country, Shri Bhushan stated, more than 2.56 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. Image Credit: ANI

Eight out of the top 10 districts with active COVID-19 cases are in Maharashtra, stated Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan in course of a press briefing on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19, held at National Media Centre in New Delhi today.

Pune with 18,474 cases tops the list, followed by Nagpur with 12,724 cases, then Thane with 10,460 cases and Mumbai with 9,973 cases. The other districts of Maharashtra in the list are Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad. The Health Secretary further stated that active cases are rising in the country, after touching the lowest mark in mid-February. In the last one month, the states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana have shown a rise in the number of active cases, while the cases have shown a decline in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, he further added. However, the seven days moving average of the daily death count remains low despite rising inactive cases in the country, further informed Shri Bhushan.

Speaking in the media briefing, Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog stated, "Covaxin is now allowed for restricted use in an emergency situation in the public interest". He explained saying "This has taken the authorization for Covaxin to the next level, that is, the same level at which Covishield has been operating". The same licensure now applies to both the vaccines, he added.

Informing about the COVID-19 vaccination scenario in the country, Shri Bhushan stated, more than 2.56 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. This includes more than 67 lakh people above 60 years and people aged 45-60 years with comorbidities. This apart, 71 lakh first doses and 40 lakh second doses have been given to healthcare workers and 70 lakh first doses and 6 lakh second doses have been given to frontline workers to date.

The Union Health Secretary also informed, "Within a period from 4th March when 10 lakh vaccines per day were being given, capacity has been ramped up to 20 lakh vaccines per day on 8th March". In this context, Dr V.K. Paul stated, "There has been an impressive speeding up of the COVID vaccination programme over the last ten days. Through the participation of the public and private sectors both, working as one system, the nation has enhanced vaccine coverage phenomenally".

Shri Bhushan also informed that 71.23 percent of vaccinations have been done in public healthcare facilities, while 28.77% vaccinations have been done by private facilities which are empanelled in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Central Government Health Scheme or a State Government's Health Insurance Scheme. However, in Odisha, Delhi, Telengana and Maharashtra, certain private healthcare facilities outside the ambit of the above-mentioned schemes have also been roped in for the vaccination programme on being recommended by the respective State Governments, on the basis of having adequate space, cold chain, vaccinators and arrangement to address AEFI. "Therefore, our doors are open to all private facilities", stated the Union Health Secretary. The system has been flexible such that private healthcare facilities can do COVID vaccination for 24 hours throughout the week. The State Government hospitals have been advised to do COVID vaccination for a minimum of 4 days per week, so as to enable them to carry out Non-COVID essential healthcare services, he added.

Speaking about Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), Shri Bhushan stated, it has occurred in a miniscule percentage. AEFI reported so far are 0.020% of the total immunizations that have been done and only 0.00025% hospitalization cases have occurred out of it, stated the Union Health Secretary.

In reply to a media query, DG, ICMR stated, "Mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2 has not been found incriminating in the surge of cases in Maharashtra". Stating that "Maharashtra has shown worrisome trend", he added, the surge in the state is just related to the reduced number of testing, tracking and tracing as well as COVID-Inappropriate behaviours and also large gatherings.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...

Delhi L-G asks chief secy to form panel for implementation of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' events

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to constitute a state-level committee to plan and oversee smooth implementation of programmes to be held under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.In the Union Budget presented last month, Financ...

Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections.A highly contagiou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021