EU says formal authorisation of J&J vaccine to follow shortly

EU says formal authorisation of J&J vaccine to follow shortlyReuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:11 IST
European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Thursday the European Commission's formal authorisation of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will follow shortly, after the EU's drug regulator recommended granting it conditional marketing approval.
"This marks another key step towards ensuring that all citizens can access safe and effective vaccinations as soon as possible. EU Commission authorisation will follow shortly," Kyriakides wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stella Kyriakides
- EU Commission
- European
- Johnson & Johnson's
ALSO READ
India plans new social media controls after Twitter face-off
India plans new social media controls after Twitter face-off
FOCUS-From Clubhouse to Twitter Spaces, social media grapples with live audio moderation
Twitter planning new feature to let users auto-block, mute abusive accounts
FOCUS-From Clubhouse to Twitter Spaces, social media grapples with live audio moderation