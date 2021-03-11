Dutch regulator says J&J vaccine should work against COVID-19 variants

The Dutch medicines evaluation board (CBG) said on Thursday it expects Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to work against all known variants of the new coronavirus.

"It is expected to work on all known variants," CBG director Ton de Boer told a news conference following the vaccine's approval by the European Medicines Agency.

