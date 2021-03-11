6 months jail term if found without face mask in public places: Nilgiris district Collector

Amid increase in COVID-19 cases in several states, the administration in this hill district, home to popular tourist destinations, on Thursday warned of six months imprisonment to those found without face masks in public places.

District Collector Innocent Divya issued the warning to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 in the backdrop of rise in fresh cases of late in various states and cities, official sources said.

The district with many tourist places, including this picturesque headquarters town popularly known as Ooty, has been attracting visitors since all tourist spots were thrown open for public since December last after remaining shut during the lockdown.

The sources said the administration has decided to invoke the penal provisions including a fine of Rs.200 and upto six months imprisonment, against those violating the order to wear masks and other preventive measures.

