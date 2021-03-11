Left Menu

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin granted restricted emergency use authorisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:28 IST
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin granted restricted emergency use authorisation

The Centre on Thursday said Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin has been moved out of the ''clinical trial mode'' and that it has now been granted the restricted emergency use authorisation.

Addressing a weekly press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said Covaxin has been granted the permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest and that both COVID-19 vaccines Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute have the same licensure status now.

''The condition of it (Covaxin) being required to be administered under clinical trial mode is no more there,'' Paul said.

''Both the COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield have the same licensure status. Covaxin has stood the test of time in terms of great safety. Only 311 individuals had minimal side effects. It is the triumph for India's research and development enterprise and science and technology enterprise,'' he said.

India's drug regulator on January 3 had granted permission for the restricted use of Covaxin in emergency situations in the public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in case of infection by mutant strains.

The Subject Expert Panel on COVID-19 of the CDSCO had recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin while removing the condition for the vaccine to be administered in ''clinical trial mode''.

Replying to a question whether the government has a timeline in mind for phase 3 vaccination drive and who gets included in that, Paul said, ''We are now focused on the relatively large group of individuals above the age of 60 as well as those aged 45- 60 with comorbidities. We are building a momentum to cover this significantly large group.'' ''We will see progress and moving forward, yes, further increase in the circle of those who are eligible will be considered,'' Paul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uproar in assembly over northeast Delhi riots issue

The Delhi assembly witnessed heated exchanges between members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on Thursday, after ruling party MLA Amantullah Khan accused a political party of playing a role in the northeast Delhi riots last year.Khan, wh...

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.In the Union Budget presented last month, Financ...

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.Tu...

Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections.A highly contagiou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021