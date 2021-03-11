Left Menu

Africa seeks 'continental capacity' to produce vaccines

She said solidary is important to make sure no one is left behind in global efforts to stop the pandemic.As more doses continue to be delivered, the real task will be to ensure rapid deployment of vaccines and associated supplies of equipment in the right condition, the right quantities, and also in the right places, she said.She added, We cannot say that we are safe until everybody is safe. At least 22 of Africas 54 countries have received COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX initiative to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive vaccines, said Nkengasong.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:41 IST
Africa seeks 'continental capacity' to produce vaccines

As Africa lags in its efforts to vaccinate 60 per cent of its 1.3 billion people as quickly as possible, the continent must develop its capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

At least five African countries appear to have the capacity to produce vaccines, said Dr. John Nkengasong in a press briefing, citing South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt.

Nkengasong had previously set the goal of vaccinating 60 per cent of Africa's population by the end of this year, but the target is now a year later: by the end of 2022.

A meeting is planned for April 12 between the African Union and outside partners to create a “roadmap” for boosting African capacity to eventually produce COVID-19 vaccines, Nkengasong said.

“It's so important for us to have that,” he said, referring to vaccine security.

Birgitte Markussen, head of the European Union delegation to the African Union, told the briefing that “efforts will be made to support local production'' of vaccines. She said solidary is important “to make sure no one is left behind'' in global efforts to stop the pandemic.

“As more doses continue to be delivered, the real task will be to ensure rapid deployment of vaccines and associated supplies of equipment in the right condition, the right quantities, and also in the right places,” she said.

She added, “We cannot say that we are safe until everybody is safe.” At least 22 of Africa's 54 countries have received COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX initiative to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive vaccines, said Nkengasong. The shipments range from a few thousand doses to millions sent to countries ranging from Nigeria to Uganda.

Nkengasong said that vaccine arrivals in recent days left him happy and feeling there is “light at the end of the tunnel.” Some 600 million doses are expected to be delivered to Africa from COVAX, but the facility has faced delays and limited supply.

The goal in Africa is that countries will be able to vaccinate 20 per cent of their population with the COVAX doses by the end of this year. It is an ambitious target but will still leave the continent far from the 60 per cent many say is needed to reach “herd immunity” when enough people are protected through infection or vaccination to make it difficult for a virus to continue to spread.

Africa has reported more than 3.9 million cases of COVID-19, including more than 106,000 deaths. South Africa is the worst affected country, with more than 1.5 million cases and 51,000 deaths.

But the continent saw a 9 per cent decrease in new cases and 16 per cent average decline in the number of deaths over the last four weeks, Nkengasong said.

Since most countries in Africa lack the means to track mortality data, it is not clear how many excess deaths have occurred across the continent since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uproar in assembly over northeast Delhi riots issue

The Delhi assembly witnessed heated exchanges between members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on Thursday, after ruling party MLA Amantullah Khan accused a political party of playing a role in the northeast Delhi riots last year.Khan, wh...

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.In the Union Budget presented last month, Financ...

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.Tu...

Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections.A highly contagiou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021