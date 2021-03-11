Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumnReuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:01 IST
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.
Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has carried out 10.56 million inoculations since Jan. 14 when it began the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
