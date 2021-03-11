Left Menu

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Sources told Reuters that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Hashimoto added that she hopes to make the decision before the start of the Olympic Torch relay set to begin on March 25th.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:11 IST
No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Japan has not decided whether to allow spectators from abroad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.

"We are still continuing discussions and have not yet reached a conclusion," she said. Sources told Reuters that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Hashimoto added that she hopes to make the decision before the start of the Olympic Torch relay set to begin on March 25th. "We are continuing the necessary preparations as best as we can to hopefully make the announcement before then," she said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed last year due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Games were rescheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8. Organisers have repeatedly spoken of their resolve to hold the Olympics this year at all costs, despite low public support.

A Yomiuri newspaper poll conducted last week showed that 77% of respondents were against having spectators from abroad come to Japan to watch the Games, while 18% were in favour. Although the number of coronavirus cases in Japan is relatively low compared to other countries such as the United States, some areas including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, with the country currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi takes back candidature from Mariani seat

The newly floated Raijor Dal on Thursday announced that its chief and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat.Addressing a press conference here, Raijo...

Pakistan ready to host SAARC summit: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was ready to host the long delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC, which is an important organisation for regional cooperation. Pakistan is committed to its process and...

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021