44 students test COVID-19 positive at hostel in Maha's Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra's Latur city tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official said.

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

''After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated,'' he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day, officials said.

Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

Forty-one patients recovered from the infection and one patient died due to it on Thursday.

So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district, the officials said.

