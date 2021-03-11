Left Menu

Covaxin out of clinical trial mode, granted restricted emergency use authorisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:44 IST
Covaxin out of clinical trial mode, granted restricted emergency use authorisation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Thursday said Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin is out of the ''clinical trial mode'' and that it has now been granted the regular restricted emergency use authorisation just like Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute.

Addressing a weekly press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said Covaxin and Covishield have the same licensure status now.

''The condition of it (Covaxin) being required to be administered under clinical trial mode is no more there,'' Paul said.

''Both the COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield have the same licensure status. It has already being given to around 19 lakh people. Covaxin has stood the test of time in terms of great safety. Only 311 individuals had minimal side effects. It is the triumph for India's research and development enterprise and science and technology enterprise,'' he said.

India's drug regulator on January 3 had granted permission for the restricted use of Covaxin in emergency situations in the public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in case of infection by mutant strains.

The Subject Expert Panel on COVID-19 of the CDSCO had recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin while removing the condition for the vaccine to be administered in ''clinical trial mode''.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in a communique to Bharat Biotech said, ''Accordingly, based on the recommendations of the SEC, the condition, 'this permission is for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution in clinical trial mode' in the permission is amended to read as this permission is for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest.'' ''However, you are required to continue ongoing phase-3 clinical trial as per approved clinical trial protocol and submit revised summary of product characteristics, prescribing information and fact sheet,'' it said.

Replying to a question whether the government has a timeline in mind for phase 3 vaccination drive and who gets included in that, Paul said, ''We are now focused on the relatively large group of individuals above the age of 60 as well as those aged 45- 60 with comorbidities. We are building a momentum to cover this significantly large group.'' ''We will see progress and moving forward, yes, further increase in the circle of those who are eligible will be considered,'' Paul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi takes back candidature from Mariani seat

The newly floated Raijor Dal on Thursday announced that its chief and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat.Addressing a press conference here, Raijo...

Pakistan ready to host SAARC summit: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was ready to host the long delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC, which is an important organisation for regional cooperation. Pakistan is committed to its process and...

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021